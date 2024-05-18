Report: Former MLB infielder placed illegal bets with same bookie from Ohtani case

David Fletcher, a former Major League infielder who played for the L.A. Angels in 2023, reportedly made bets with the same bookie at the heart of the case involving Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter.

Via Tisha Thompson of ESPN.com, Fletcher (who currently plays in the minor leagues) placed bets with Matthew Boyer’s illegal operation.

Ippei Mizuhara recently pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in connection with the theft of more than $16 million from Ohtani.

Fletcher reportedly did not bet on baseball. A friend of Fletcher’s, Colby Schultz, played in the minor leagues and reportedly bet with Boyer on baseball.

The Angels traded Fletcher to the Braves in December. He’s currently playing in Atlanta’s farm system, at the Triple-A level.

Per MLB rules, a player who bets on baseball games in which they did not participate are subject to a one-year suspension. A player who bets on his own games will be banned for life. Illegal bets also are prohibited, with punishment at the discretion of Commissioner Rob Manfred.

With California not yet legalizing gambling, athletes who want to place bets have to use illegal bookies. In states where gambling is legal, bets can be placed by baseball players on sports other than baseball.