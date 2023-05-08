 Skip navigation
Report: Foster Moreau has offer on table from Saints, interest from other teams

  
Published May 8, 2023 04:31 PM

A free-agent visit to the Saints resulted in a physical that led to a cancer diagnosis for tight end Foster Moreau. The news that Moreau has Hodkin’s lymphoma did not end the Saints’ pursuit of Moreau.

Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV reports that Moreau has an offer on the table from the Saints. She adds that other teams are interested in Moreau, who spent his first four seasons with the Raiders.

Last month, Moreau returned to the Saints’ facility to complete his physical . Appearing in mid-April on Good Morning America, Moreau said his prognosis is good .

It’s unclear when he’ll be cleared to play. It’s great that he has an extra incentive to win the fight for a return to full health.

Moreau, 26, is a New Orleans native who played high-school football in the area and attended Louisiana State University. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019.