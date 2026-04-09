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Report: Francis Mauigoa’s medical recheck found no new issues

  
Published April 9, 2026 02:03 PM

There is some positive news on the medical front for one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa’s medical recheck is complete and there were no new issues found.

Mauigoa was bothered by a minor back issue late in the season that caused him discomfort. Garafolo notes that after the request for a medical recheck was made early last month, the OT still met with teams with draft picks early in the first round. That was a signal that any concerns would be satisfied, and now they have.

Mauioga spent each of his three collegiate seasons at Miami, making a total of 42 starts. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2025, helping the Hurricanes reach the CFP National Championship Game.