NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Fletcher Cox, Marcus Davenport, Christian Darrisaw are active
NFL: Preseason-Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from Rams’ practice squad
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs still “knocking the rust off”

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Report: Frank Clark out a couple of weeks after injuring hip in practice

  
Published September 14, 2023 06:18 PM

Broncos edge rusher Frank Clark injured his hip in Wednesday’s practice when he was listed as a limited participant. He did not practice Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks. The injury is not considered serious, but he is week to week and not day to day.

He will miss Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Clark played 25 snaps against the Raiders in his Broncos debut and made two tackles.

He signed with the Broncos this offseason after four seasons in Seattle and four in Kansas City. Clark made three Pro Bowls in his time with the Chiefs.