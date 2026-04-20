Report: Garrett Nussmeier had cyst on spine during 2025 season

During the scouting combine, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier noted that during the 2025 season, he was dealing with a rare injury that caused him to feel a “stabbing pain” in his abdomen while throwing.

While Nussmeier did not reveal the exact nature of the injury then, there is now more clarity on what he was going through.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Nussmeier underwent tests at the combine that revealed a cyst on his spine, which was the root cause of his abdominal pain. He is not subject to short- or long-term risk with it.

Pelissero notes the cyst was pressing on a nerve, which then caused Nussmeier’s discomfort in his oblique. The quarterback has not been feeling the symptoms of the cyst since just before the Senior Bowl, getting through the pre-draft process healthy. If that status changes, Nussmeier could undergo a procedure that would keep him out for just two or three weeks while his stitches heal.

Entering the 2025 season, Nussmeier was a co-betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. But with his injury, Nussmeier was not as effective in 2025, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,927 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games.

In 2024, Nussmeier completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 picks.