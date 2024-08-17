Report: Geno Smith wants a new deal in Seattle

After an unexpectedly strong 2022 season, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith signed a three-year deal. It was, and still is, a year-to-year contract, giving the team the ability to tear it up after either of the first two seasons.

Smith, as his third season as the starter approaches, apparently wants more security.

Via USA Today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media recently explained in a podcast appearance that Smith has broached the subject of a new deal. The real question is whether the team would do it.

The team, frankly, has no reason to do it. He signed the deal at a time when he could have signed anywhere. Presumably, the Seahawks — at a base value of $75 million over three years — gave him the best offer.

It could be as simple as Geno looking for more guarantees. Currently, the Seahawks could walk away after 2024 with a cap charge of only $13.5 million.

He also could want more money. Given the current market, $25 million is slipping from middle of the pack for veteran starters to bringing up the rear.

The Seahawks also have Sam Howell, who’s entering the third year of his rookie deal. The Seahawks could decide after this season to pivot from Smith to Howell, or maybe to someone else. That reality gives Smith a reason to see greater assurances that he’ll remain with the team.

Again, the Seahawks have no reason to do it. Unless they decide based on their limited exposure to Howell that he’ll never be the guy, there’s no reason to commit to Smith beyond 2024, especially with a new coaching staff in place.