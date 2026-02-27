 Skip navigation
Report: Georgia TE Oscar Delp will not work out at combine due to fracture

  
Published February 27, 2026 10:06 AM

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp will not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it is not by choice.

Zach Klein of WSB reports that the NFL will not allow Delp to participate due to liability issues. A routine X-ray in the medical portion of the combine revealed a hairline fracture in Delp’s foot, per Klein.

Delp is planning to participate fully in Georgia’s Pro Day on March 18.

Delp played 55 games, with 34 starts, and totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. That includes 21 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

“I don’t know if there is a better offense to be a part of [to prepare you for the NFL],” Delp said. “I get here and there are teams who are installing plays, and they are asking me to recall it back. It’s basically our exact formations, our exact plays that we were running a little bit of different verbiage. We’ve run the closet thing I’ve seen to a pro-style offense.”

Delp is one of 10 players from Georgia at the combine.