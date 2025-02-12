 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Germaine Pratt asks Bengals to trade him

  
Published February 12, 2025 02:23 PM

The early focus of the Bengals offseason has been on whether they will be signing players like Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and Tee Higgins to new contracts, but it looks like there’s another issue for them to sort out.

NFL Media reports that linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade out of Cincinnati. Pratt is heading into the final year of his contract and is set to make a base salary of $5.25 million in 2025.

Pratt had 143 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during the 2024 season. He has been a fixture in Cincinnati’s defense since being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft, but the team is moving in a different direction defensively this season after firing Lou Anarumo and hiring Al Golden as their defensive coordinator.

Trading Pratt would free up $5.85 million, which might be appealing given the other contractual issues that they’re trying to sort out over the coming months.