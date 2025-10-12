Report: Giants brace for a “hefty fine” in Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation review

The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched an investigation regarding the Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation on Thursday night. And the Giants are expecting potentially significant punishment once the dust settles on the review.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that the Giants “are bracing for hefty fine but nothing more severe expected at this point” due to coach Brian Daboll agitating doctors for an answer and running back Cam Skattebo physically entering the tent.

On Saturday, the NFL sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the concussion protocol’s rules regarding evaluations in the medical tent. Coaches and players are not allowed in the tent during an evaluation. And the potential punishment includes “reprimand, remedial training, fines and/or the loss of draft picks if it is determined that competitive considerations motivated the club’s failure to comply.”

The Giants could indeed lose a draft pick as a result of the incident, given Daboll’s admission that he wanted to know whether Dart would be cleared before an upcoming fourth-down play. That’s clearly a “competitive consideration.”

And we’ve heard that the Giants do indeed fear losing a draft pick once the process ends. For now, it hasn’t started. Witnesses will need to be interviewed as both the league and the union try to get to the bottom of the situation.

That said, plenty of the evidence is already known, because Daboll talked about it publicly after the game. The rest of it, at this point, seems to be just details.