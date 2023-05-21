Giants set to hire Ryan Cowden as executive advisor to the G.M.

The Giants are expected to hire Ryan Cowden for a role in their front office, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

A source tells PFT that Cowden’s title will be executive advisor to the General Manager.

Cowden began his career in the NFL in 2000 with the Panthers, and Giants General Manager Joe Schoen started his career in Carolina a year later. Cowden interviewed for the Giants’ General Manager job that went to Schoen in 2022.

Cowden served as the Titans’ interim General Manager after Jon Robinson was fired in December.

Cowden left the Panthers in 2016 to join the Titans as director of player personnel. He earned a promotion to vice president of player personnel in 2018.

The Titans’ hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager signaled Cowden’s time with the team was coming to a close. He leaves after seven seasons in Tennessee.

Cowden had six teams interested in him, per a source.

Cowden also has previously interviewed for General Manager jobs with the Chiefs, Panthers, Commanders and Steelers as well as the Giants in 2022 and Titans this season. He likely will be a hot commodity in the 2024 hiring cycle.