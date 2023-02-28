 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Giants to release Kenny Golladay on first day of league year

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
nbc_bfa_franchisetag_230222
February 22, 2023 04:52 PM
Sheena Quick talks with Dawn Montgomery and Reeta Hubbard about the New York Giants and how they should use their franchise tag on two important pieces of their team.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay’s time with the Giants is reportedly coming to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants will cut Golladay when the new league year begins on March 15. That release would end a disastrous tenure with the NFC East team for their one-time free agent prize.

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021 in one of the final and worst decisions made by former General Manager Dave Gettleman. Golladay caught 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in his first year with the team and then spent most of the 2022 season watching players plucked off the scrap heap play in front of him at wide receiver.

Releasing Golladay will clear $6.7 million in cap space while leaving $14.7 million in dead money on the cap.