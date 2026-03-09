Report: “Growing optimism” that Jaelan Phillips, Eagles will reach a deal

The Eagles want to keep Jaelan Phillips, and they are “working hard” to ensure that happens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is “growing optimism” that the sides could complete a deal before free agency.

Phillips, one of 18 free agents the Eagles have, will have a strong market if he hits the market.

Philadelphia traded a 2026 third-round pick to acquire Phillips, and he totaled 28 tackles and two sacks in eight games.

A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips has recorded 205 tackles, 28 sacks, 68 quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed in 63 games. He missed nine games in 2023 and 13 games in 2024 due to injuries.