 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: “Growing optimism” that Jaelan Phillips, Eagles will reach a deal

  
Published March 8, 2026 09:17 PM

The Eagles want to keep Jaelan Phillips, and they are “working hard” to ensure that happens.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is “growing optimism” that the sides could complete a deal before free agency.

Phillips, one of 18 free agents the Eagles have, will have a strong market if he hits the market.

Philadelphia traded a 2026 third-round pick to acquire Phillips, and he totaled 28 tackles and two sacks in eight games.

A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips has recorded 205 tackles, 28 sacks, 68 quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defensed in 63 games. He missed nine games in 2023 and 13 games in 2024 due to injuries.