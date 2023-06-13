 Skip navigation
Report: Injury issues led to Patriots cutting James Robinson

  
Published June 13, 2023 04:53 AM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Running back James Robinson’s stay with the Patriots came to an end after less than three months when the team waived him on Monday and Robinson’s health reportedly contributed to the decision to cut him loose.

Robinson tore his Achilles while with the Jaguars in 2021 and he was able to return to action last season, but Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the veteran “couldn’t stay on the field ” during the Patriots’ offseason work. Others on the Patriots beat reported that Robinson’s contract was structured with injury waivers that indicated concerns about his health.

While the Patriots did not waive Robinson with an injured or failed physical designation, Evan Lazar of the team’s website wrote after Monday’s move that Robinson’s “lack of explosiveness was noticeable” when he was able to take part in practices.

The Patriots guaranteed $150,000 of Robinson’s salary, but they are not on the hook for any other portion of the two-year pact. Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor are now in the backfield mix in New England.