Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling

  
Published June 5, 2023 03:33 PM
It was inevitable that a name would be attached to Monday’s stunning report regarding a Colts player who reportedly has engaged in “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, including wagers on the Colts.

ESPN.com reports that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the player the league in investigating .

Per the report, a sports book account was opened in the name of an “associate” of Rodgers. Roughly 100 bets were placed over an undisclosed period of time, with some bets on Colts games.

Most bets were in the range of $25 to $50. There was one “low four-figure bet.”

SportsHandle.com first reported the existence of the investigation on Monday afternoon.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 16 games with nine starts last season. He also has returned kickoffs and punts.