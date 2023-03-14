 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jabrill Peppers to re-sign with Patriots on two-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:17 PM
nbc_csu_jonessutton_230313
March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

Free agent safety Jabrill Peppers has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peppers 27, made $2 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots a year ago. He played all 17 games with five starts, seeing action on 399 defensive snaps and 269 on special teams.

Peppers totaled 60 tackles and recovered a fumble.

The Browns made him the 25th overall choice in 2017, and he played in Cleveland for two seasons before three seasons with the Giants.

He has appeared in 78 games with 64 starts in his career, recording 393 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups.