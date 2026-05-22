Report: Jack Campbell’s four-year extension is worth $81 million, with $51.5 million guaranteed

The Lions announced earlier in the day that they have signed linebacker Jack Campbell to a four-year extension. Now, details of the deal have emerged.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the extension is worth $81 million, with $51.5 million guaranteed. Campbell’s $20.25 million annual average ranks second for an off-ball linebacker behind only Fred Warner, whose deal with the 49ers pays him $21 million a season.

Campbell is now under contract through 2030.

The Lions declined the fifth-year option for the 2027 season that would have paid Campbell $21.925 million.

Campbell, the No. 18 overall pick in 2023, has appeared in 51 games with 46 starts.

In 2025, Campbell earned All-Pro honors for the first time after totaling 176 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.