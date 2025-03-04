Report: Jalon Walker has a quad strain that will keep him out of Georgia’s Pro Day

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker strained a quadriceps during training and will not participate in the Pro Day on March 12, Jordan Reid of ESPN reports.

Walker instead will hold a private workout for NFL teams on April 17.

He is projected as a first-round draft pick.

Walker measured 6 foot 1 and weighed 243 pounds at the Scouting Combine, but he did not run or work out for scouts in Indianapolis.

He played off-ball, the edge and as a nickel defender for the Bulldogs, which he says makes him unique. Walker had 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season in winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

“I’m different,” Walker said at the combine. “You’re not going to find a lot of guys who will be four positions in one series. So, I feel that makes me the different chess piece no one can compare to.”

Walker called himself a “ball player” and said his favorite position to play is “being on the field.”