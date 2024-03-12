Report: Jameis Winston agrees to one-year deal with Browns

The Browns have a new backup quarterback.

Jameis Winston has agreed to terms with Cleveland on a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com.

Schultz reports that Winston’s contract is worth up to $8.7 million.

Winston spent the last four seasons with the Saints, mainly as the team’s backup. He did start the first seven games of the 2021 season before tearing his ACL, compiling a 5-2 record.

Last season, he appeared in seven games, completing 25-of-47 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Winston is expected to become Cleveland’s backup behind Deshaun Watson. The Winston signing also appears likely to close the door to a Joe Flacco return to Cleveland for 2024.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Winston compiled a 28-42 record as a starter for the Buccaneers from 2015-2019. In his last season with Tampa Bay, he led the league with 5,109 passing yards while throwing for 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.