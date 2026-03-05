 Skip navigation
DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Report: Jedrick Wills visiting teams, including Patriots and Lions

  
Published March 5, 2026 02:00 PM

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is trying to resume his NFL career.

The Browns made Wills the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent five seasons in Cleveland, but he went on injured reserve in November 2023 with a knee injury and continued to have issues with it in 2024. He did not play at all during the 2025 season.

Per a report from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Wills visited with the Patriots and is meeting with the Lions on Thursday. Wills also reportedly has other visits lined up as he tries to get back into the league.

Wills started 57 games over his five seasons with the Browns.