Report: Jedrick Wills visiting teams, including Patriots and Lions

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is trying to resume his NFL career.

The Browns made Wills the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and he spent five seasons in Cleveland, but he went on injured reserve in November 2023 with a knee injury and continued to have issues with it in 2024. He did not play at all during the 2025 season.

Per a report from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Wills visited with the Patriots and is meeting with the Lions on Thursday. Wills also reportedly has other visits lined up as he tries to get back into the league.

Wills started 57 games over his five seasons with the Browns.