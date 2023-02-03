 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Jeff Stoutland agrees to extension with Eagles

  
Published February 3, 2023 02:09 PM
nbc_bfa_richardoonsb_230202
February 2, 2023 04:23 PM
Sportscaster Rickie Ricardo joins Brother from Another to discuss the perception that Andy Reid 'never gave his all' to the Philadelphia Eagles fan base and why Philly fans never forgave the current Chiefs head coach.

The Eagles offensive line has been a strength for the Eagles this season and the coach for the unit is reportedly on his way to a new deal.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland has agreed to terms on an extension with the Eagles. There’s no word on those terms.

Fowler reports that some teams have shown interest in Stoutland as an offensive coordinator, but the new deal will keep him in Philadelphia.

Stoutland has been the offensive line coach in Philadelphia since 2013 and he added the run game coordinator title in 2018. He worked in the college ranks before joining the Eagles and worked at Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, and Syracuse before moving to the professional level.