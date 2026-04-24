Report: Jeremiyah Love had abnormal EKG at Scouting Combine

Immediately after the Cardinals made running back Jeremiyah Love the third overall pick in the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared a previously unknown nugget.

Cue the NFL insiders who knew about it all along but who decided not to do, you know, their jobs.

Love, per Rapoport had an abnormal EKG at the Scouting Combine. Further testing cleared the issue, and it obviously didn’t impact Love’s stock.

Regardless, if people knew about it (and Rapoport presumably didn’t find out in the handful of seconds after Love was picked), they should have shared it. It’s relevant information, no different than the constant rush to Twitter to break news of transactions that teams are about to announce.