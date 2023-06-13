 Skip navigation
Report: Jets fear serious knee injury for Chuck Clark

  
Published June 13, 2023 04:50 PM
June 12, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers' comments about believing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner could become the best WR and CB in the NFL.

The Jets signed veteran safety Adrian Amos on Tuesday. Now, we know why.

The team fears safety Chuck Clark seriously injured his knee in practice this week, Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports. Clark is undergoing further medical testing and seeking a second opinion.

The Jets acquired Clark on March 9 in a trade with the Ravens. He was considered an upgrade over Lamarcus Joyner, who the Jets didn’t bring back, and was expected to start alongside alongside Jordan Whitehead.

Clark still started every game for the Ravens last season and recorded 101 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He started 61 games for the Ravens the past four seasons and appeared in 96 games for Baltimore in the six seasons after they drafted him in the sixth round.

The Jets were not interested in Amos until recently, according to Rosenblatt. Amos made a second visit to the Ravens on Monday before the Jets were desperate for veteran help.