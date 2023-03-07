Report: Jets officials flying out to meet with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets officials flying out to meet with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

  
Published March 7, 2023 09:19 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersorbustjets_230307
March 7, 2023 08:04 AM
With Derek Carr off the table for the Jets, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the pressure is on for New York to scoop up Aaron Rodgers and whether the QB is holding the Packers hostage at this point.

Things are apparently heating up between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a new report from ESPN, a contingent of Jets officials are flying out to meet in person with Rodgers on Tuesday.

That’s a continuation of talks between Rodgers and New York, which began on Monday.

The Packers reportedly gave permission for the two parties to contact one another, which is required since Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay.

While there’s been no word on exactly who is en route to meet with Rodgers, one person is likely the team’s new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was formerly Green Bay’s OC from 2019-2021 before his ill-fated, one-season stint as the Broncos head coach.

With quarterback Derek Carr off the market, the Jets are likely placing an even higher premium on landing Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2023.

We’ll see soon if New York has the juice to convince Rodgers he should play for the franchise. And then what Green Bay will receive in exchange for trading him to the Jets.