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Report: Jets to trade WR Irv Charles to the Seahawks

  
Published May 27, 2026 11:56 AM

The Jets and Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a trade.

Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jets will send wide receiver Irv Charles to Seattle. The Seahawks will send a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick back to the Jets.

Charles signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent the season on the practice squad. He appeared in 25 games over the next two seasons and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. Charles has 14 tackles and he was targeted with two passes without recording a reception.

Charles tore his ACL late in the 2024 season and did not play at all last year. He’ll try to make the 53-man roster and resume his playing career in Seattle.