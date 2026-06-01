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Report: Jets to waive K Lenny Krieg, LB Kobe King

  
Published June 1, 2026 09:45 AM

The Jets signed Younghoe Koo last week in a move that gave them three kickers on their 90-man roster.

That number is set to drop down to two on Monday. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the the Jets will waive Lenny Krieg, which will leave Koo and Cade York as their two kickers.

Krieg began playing football in Germany and joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway program in 2025. He spent last season on the Falcons’ practice squad and signed with the Jets in January.

Costello also reports that the Jets will waive linebacker Kobe King. That move will come with an injury designation,