Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Jim Harbaugh will jump to the NFL, if he gets an offer

  
Published January 2, 2023 09:29 AM
nbc_pft_broncosharb_230102
January 2, 2023 09:08 AM
In the wake of the news that the Denver Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh about their head coach vacancy, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why he would be a great fit for the role.

A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him.

TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources ” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he is offered a head-coaching job.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” a source close to Harbaugh told TheAthletic.com.

The Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh to express interest in speaking with him, as reported last night on NBC’s Football Night in America. That’s a long way from getting an offer, however..

There’s no indication the Colts or the Panthers have reached out to Harbaugh. He played for the Colts, and is in their Ring of Honor.

Although the report from TheAthletic.com indicates any NFL head-coaching job, certain factors would potentially turn him off. Bad ownership and/or a bad G.M. would make a job less attractive.

If his only offer comes from a team with dysfunction at the top of the front office, would he take the leap of faith, hopeful that he could will the situation into something workable? Maybe he would.

And, yes, Harbaugh said last year that he’s done pursuing NFL jobs. He also has made it clear that he regards not winning a Super Bowl as “unfinished business.” And there’s only one way to finish that bit of business.