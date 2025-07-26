Report: Joe Mixon is expected to miss extended time with foot injury

The Texans didn’t seem to need running back Nick Chubb, when he signed a one-year deal in early June. They need him now.

Starter Joe Mixon is on the non-football injury list. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mixon “is expected to be out an extended period of time with a frustrating foot injury.” (Not to be confused with a non-frustrating foot injury.)

Per the report, Mixon will be evaluated again closer to the start of the season.

The fact that he’s on the NFI list means the foot injury isn’t a football injury. So what did he do? When did he do it?

Mixon has a $7 million base salary in 2025, $4 million of which is guaranteed. If he suffered an injury away from football and can’t practice because of it, the guarantees can be voided. The Texans don’t have to pay him.

If Chubb is fully recovered and ready to go after the devastating knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season, he could end up having an excellent opportunity to thrive with a team that otherwise has plenty of pieces in place to compete at a high level.