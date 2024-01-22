Report: Joe Thuney suffered pectoral strain, status for Sunday up in the air

There is some relatively good news on Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Thuney suffered a pectoral strain during Sunday’s victory over the Bills.

Thuney’s status for the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens is currently up in the air, but he could be available. He also would potentially be in a position to play should Kansas City reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Nick Allegretti entered the divisional-round matchup to replace Thuney.

Thuney signed with the Chiefs in 2021 after spending his first five seasons with the Patriots. He’s won three Super Bowls — two with New England and one with Kansas City.