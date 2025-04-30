 Skip navigation
Report: John Elway was driving golf cart at time of Jeff Sperbeck accident

  
Published April 30, 2025 09:26 AM

Over the weekend, former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck fell from a golf cart, suffering a traumatic injury. Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway, according to TMZ.com, was driving the cart.

Per the report, the 61-year-old Sperbeck fell from the back of the cart, striking his head on asphalt.

Elway made the call to 911. Sperbeck was transported to a local hospital.

The accident happened Saturday, on the grounds of a private golf community. The prognosis for Sperbeck is not good, per the report.

Sperbeck represented Elway during his playing career. They launched 7Cellars winery in 2013.