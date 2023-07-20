 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Audric Estimé, junior running back, bellcow, workhorse
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Dr. Diandra: NASCAR’s youth movement stalls
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_lamprechteagle_230720.jpg
Lamprecht chips in for a birdie in Round 1
nbc_dps_shaikininterview_230720.jpg
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
nbc_golf_pga_fowlertriplebogey_230720.jpg
Fowler struggles on 18 for triple bogey at Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston College v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Audric Estimé, junior running back, bellcow, workhorse
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Dr. Diandra: NASCAR’s youth movement stalls
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_lamprechteagle_230720.jpg
Lamprecht chips in for a birdie in Round 1
nbc_dps_shaikininterview_230720.jpg
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
nbc_golf_pga_fowlertriplebogey_230720.jpg
Fowler struggles on 18 for triple bogey at Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Josh Jacobs, Raiders were not close to striking long-term deal

  
Published July 20, 2023 11:57 AM

In the aftermath of Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach long-term deals with their respective teams, some reporting emerged about running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media noted that Jacobs was waiting in a car outside of team headquarters in case something got done. Albert Breer of SI.com said “an effort was really made” by Las Vegas to strike a deal. Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote of an “amicable vibe” between the two sides, who ended Monday “on good terms.”

But now one longtime Raiders beat reporter has disputed some of those characterizations.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reported on Thursday that contract talks between the Raiders and Jacobs were “dead in the water” before last weekend.

Tafur also detailed some aspects of Las Vegas’ offer. With Jacobs set to earn $10.1 million playing on the franchise tender in 2023 plus a projected $12.2 million if he were tagged again in 2024, the floor for a deal would ostensibly be $22.3 million. According to Tafur, the Raiders “never even got close to that number,” which calls into question how close Las Vegas really was to reaching a deal with Jacobs.

As for the other reporting, Tafur speculates that G.M. Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels would like other Raiders players and team owner Mark Davis to feel like the club did its due diligence with Jacobs and had “exhaustive” talks with the running back.

It’s worth noting that the Raiders did have the chance to keep Jacobs under contract for 2023 at a salary of $8 million, but the club declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option last spring. Then Jacobs went out and led the league in rushing and became a first-team All-Pro.

Either way, Jacobs is currently unsigned and now the two sides aren’t able to talk a long-term deal until January. Because he is not under contract, Jacobs is not subject to fines if he doesn’t attend training camp.

But Jacobs and the Raiders can still reach an agreement for the 2023 season with no tag next year.