 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Juan Thornhill joining Browns on a three-year, $21 million deal

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:58 PM
nbc_pft_chiefstaylor_230314
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

Free agent safety Juan Thornhill has agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed with the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Thornhill ranks 75th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

The Chiefs made Thornhill a second-round selection in 2019, and he played 65 of a possible 66 games in his career in Kansas City. He missed a game against the Rams last November with a calf injury.

He has 52 career starts, including 16 in 2022 when he played 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Thornhill, 27, has totaled 234 tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble in his career.

In 2022, Thornhill recorded 71 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.