Report: Julian Blackmon visiting 49ers Thursday

The 49ers are reportedly meeting with a free agent option at safety on Thursday.

Julian Blackmon is visiting with the team, per a report from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Blackmon also visited with the Bills this week.

The 49ers have not added any outside safeties this season, but they did re-sign Erik Harris and extend the contract of special teams regular George Odum. Tashaun Gipson and Logan Ryan are unsigned while Talanoa Hufanga is returning from a torn ACL. Ji’Ayir Brown is also on hand.

Blackmon started 15 games for the Colts last season and had 88 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and eight passes defensed.