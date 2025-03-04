Report: Justin Fields more likely to be Steelers starter in 2025 than Russell Wilson

Last week at the scouting combine, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said all options were on the table at quarterback.

As the start of free agency draws closer, there’s a little more clarity on where the team’s preferences lie — at least with the QBs who were on their roster in 2024.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Justin Fields is more likely to be the starting quarterback of the Steelers in 2025 than Russell Wilson.

While the two sides have not struck a deal and Fields is expected to have a decent market once free agency opens, Pittsburgh has the opportunity to re-sign Fields before other franchises make offers later this month.

Both Fields and Wilson are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Fields, who turns 26 on Wednesday, started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh before Wilson healed from a calf injury. Pittsburgh was 4-2 in games Fields started. Fields ended up appearing in 10 total regular-season games, completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 289 yards with five TDs.

Wilson started 11 games for the Steelers in 2024, completing 64 percent of his throws for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. But including the postseason, the Steelers lost their last five games with Wilson behind center to end the year.