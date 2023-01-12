 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Kevin Warren leaving Big Ten to become Bears’ President and CEO

  
Published January 12, 2023 05:08 AM
nbc_pft_bears_230111
January 11, 2023 08:03 AM
As the Chicago Bears hold the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that GM Ryan Poles should be looking to surround Justin Fields with talent rather than take Bryce Young.

One of the most influential executives in college sports is leaving his job to run the Bears’ front office.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next President and CEO of the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Warren is a major power player in college football who was involved in getting the Big Ten lucrative new TV deals, adding USC and UCLA to the formerly Midwestern-focused conference, and hammering out the plan that allowed the conference to play its 2020 football season after initially canceling it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now he’ll be overseeing a Bears team that has struggled mightily on the field but has even bigger fish to fry off the field as it plans to move out of its longtime home at Soldier Field and build a new stadium in the Chicago suburbs.

Before becoming Big Ten commissioner, Warren spent time working for the Rams, Lions and Vikings, rising to the level of COO in Minnesota.