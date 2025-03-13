Report: Kyle Juszczyk meeting with Steelers on Thursday

After being released by the 49ers, fullback Kyle Juszczyk may be closer to finding a new team.

Juszczyk is meeting with the Steelers on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Juszczyk, 33, had been with the 49ers since 2017. and has been selected to the last nine Pro Bowls. On the field for 50 percent of San Francisco’s offensive snaps in 2024, Juszczyk caught 19 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and took five carries for 26 yards with a TD.

Should Juszczyk sign with the Steelers, it would be a return to the AFC North, as he was a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2013 and spent his first four seasons with the club.

Juszczyk has recorded 281 career catches for 2,664 yards with 18 touchdowns and rushed for 237 yards with six TDs.