Report: Landon Dickerson is believed to have a meniscus injury

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson left Sunday’s practice with an injury and an MRI on Monday has brought further detail about the nature of his ailment.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dickerson is believed to have suffered an injury to the meniscus in his right knee. Dickerson is still consulting with medical personnel to figure out next steps as well as a timeline for how long he is expected to be out of action.

Dickerson has been a starter for the Eagles for the last four seasons and he’s been named a Pro Bowler in the last three seasons, so any extended absence would be a significant one for an Eagles line that has enjoyed strong continuity in recent years.

Kenyon Green is listed as Dickerson’s backup, but he was injured in their preseason opener. Matt Pryor and Trevor Keegan would be other in-house options at guard if the Eagles need to find a replacement for Dickerson.