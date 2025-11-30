Report: Lane Kiffin wants to finish year at Ole Miss before leaving for LSU

The Lane Kiffin delay seems to trace to a desire to leave for LSU after finishing the season at Mississippi.

Via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, LSU believes Kiffin has accepted an offer worth more than $90 million to take over the Tigers program. However, Kiffin apparently wants to coach Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin reportedly met for more than three hours on Saturday with Ole Miss A.D. Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Dellenger adds that LSU plans to send two planes to Oxford on Sunday to bring Kiffin, his family, and others to Baton Rouge.

“If he doesn’t come, we’ve been duped,” an unnamed source with knowledge Kiffin’s negotiations with LSU told Dellenger.

On one hand, Kiffin should want to finish the job at Ole Miss. On the other hand, he should want to get to work at LSU. He’s apparently trying to thread the needle, holding off LSU while finishing the job at Ole Miss.

The question becomes whether LSU and Mississippi will go for it. LSU could tell Kiffin it’s now or never. Mississippi could say that, if he’s not staying, he should leave now.

The problem continues to be a system that allows coaches to be wooed before their current seasons have ended. Until the system changes, more messes like this one can happen.