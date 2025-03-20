 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: LB Jeremiah Moon re-signs with Steelers

  
Published March 20, 2025 04:58 PM

The Steelers have re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Moon, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent.

He appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season, starting one. Moon recorded nine total tackles on 222 special teams plays and 111 on defense.

He blocked a punt in Week 6 against the Raiders.

Moon entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Ravens.

He played eight games with one start for Baltimore in 2023 in his only other regular-season action. He made 12 tackles and forced two fumbles.