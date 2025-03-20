Report: LB Jeremiah Moon re-signs with Steelers

The Steelers have re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Moon, 26, was an exclusive rights free agent.

He appeared in 13 games for the Steelers last season, starting one. Moon recorded nine total tackles on 222 special teams plays and 111 on defense.

He blocked a punt in Week 6 against the Raiders.

Moon entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Ravens.

He played eight games with one start for Baltimore in 2023 in his only other regular-season action. He made 12 tackles and forced two fumbles.