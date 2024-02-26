Report: Lions agree to two-year deal with Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Lions are keeping one of their key role players.

Detroit has agreed to a two-year deal with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The contract is worth $7.5 million with a max of $8 million, making him the league’s highest-paid core special teams player. Reeves-Maybin receives a full guarantee of $5.245 million with a $2.5 million signing bonus.

Maybin, 29, returned to Detroit in 2023 after spending the 2022 season with Houston. He recorded 20 total tackles with a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss.

He was on the field for 82 percent of special theism snaps and eight percent of defensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reeves-Maybin has appeared in 104 games with 14 starts. He spent his first five years with Detroit before heading to Houston in 2022. He returned to the Lions in 2023 and was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro for the first time.