Report: Lions, other teams have inquired about UFL K Jake Bates after 64-yard field goal

It had been a long time since Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates made a field goal, but the UFL player made the most of his chance to change that.

The Panthers called on Bates at the end of Saturday’s season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks because they needed a 64-yard field goal to win the game and they felt the kickoff specialist gave them the best chance of getting one. Bates had not made a field goal since high school, but came through twice — a late timeout gave him a practice try — and the Panthers got an 18-16 win that might propel Bates to the NFL.

Tony Paul of the Detroit News reports that the Lions are one of multiple NFL teams that have reached out to the Panthers about Bates in the wake of the field goal.

Bates played soccer at Central Arkansas and kicked off for Texas State before brief stints with the Buccaneers and Texans. He may be getting another look in the big leagues thanks to Saturday’s big boot.