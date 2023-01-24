 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Mac Jones is “very” excited about Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien

  
Published January 24, 2023 07:01 AM
nbc_pft_ne_obrienhire_230124
January 24, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news the Patriots reportedly are hiring an offensive coordinator and dissect how Bill O'Brien's Alabama connection will be beneficial for Mac Jones.

Quarterback Mac Jones displayed some clear regression in his second season with Joe Judge as his position coach and Matt Patricia as his primary play-caller.

But Jones’ trajectory could change in 2023 — or that’s at least what he’s expecting.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports a source close to Jones says the QB is “very” excited about the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator .

Though they were not together for a season at Alabama, Jones and O’Brien crossed paths as the quarterback was entering the NFL and O’Brien was starting his tenure as the program’s OC. O’Brien has said that Jones aided him in learning Alabama’s offense.

Daniels reported another source said that for Jones, it will be “nice to start a new working relationship with someone that you already have had the opportunity to work with.”

Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record as a rookie in 2021 and finished second in AP offensive rookie of the year voting. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, good for a 92.5 passer rating.

In 2022, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his throws for 2,997 yards with 14 TDs and 11 picks. His passer rating dropped to 84.8.