2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Report: Mason Rudolph agrees to re-sign with Steelers

  
Published May 15, 2023
Mason Rudolph was expected to move on after five seasons in Pittsburgh, but two months after free agency started, the backup quarterback is returning.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reports that Rudolph will re-sign with the Steelers after a visit to the team facility Tuesday.

The Steelers had Tanner Morgan at their rookie minicamp, along with tryout players Bryce Perkins and Hunter Johnson. The signing of Rudolph is a sign the Steelers weren’t comfortable with any of them as a potential third quarterback behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

Rudolph voiced his displeasure at his role last season when he was inactive for most games as the third quarterback. For most of his career, Rudolph served as the primary backup to Ben Roethlisberger.

He has played 17 games, but none since 2021, and started 10. The Steelers are 5-4-1 in Rudolph’s starts, and he has 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career since the team made him a third-round pick in 2018.