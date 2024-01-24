Report: MetLife Stadium, AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium still in mix to host World Cup Final

A report from last week indicated that AT&T Stadium in Dallas will host the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A new report indicates that it’s not yet decided.

According to the London Times, via Sports Business Daily, MetLife Stadium is the “slight favourite” to get the assignment, with AT&T Stadium “making a strong push.”

SoFi Stadium has made a “last-ditch effort,” after FIFA “relax[ed] some of the regulations around space requirements at the side of the pitch.”

All three venues will need to install acceptable grass surfaces, at considerable expense. Which will underscore the refusal of owners to provide grass — the clearly preferred players surface — to NFL players, when artificial surfaces are cheaper to install and maintain.