Report: Mike Pennel Jr. is “person of interest” in woman’s death

Free-agent defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. is a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a woman in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN.

The woman, who was 22 at the time, was reported missing in 2021. Her body was found on property owned by Pennel in the Dominican Republic.

Pennel’s lawyer said Pennel didn’t know the woman and he wasn’t in the country when she disappeared. Pennel sent a text message to ESPN: “This isn’t a story. I’m not legally involved. This is fake news being reported. I’d advise you to speak with my agent/lawyer . . . before writing a false story. Damaging my reputation.”

Pennel had sold the property in 2025. A worker found the body while digging a trench in January.

Undrafted in 2014, Pennel has played for the Packers, Jets, Chiefs, Falcons, Bears, and Bengals. In 2025, he appeared in eight games with the Bengals and eight with the Chiefs. In 12 years, he has 154 regular-season appearances and 27 starts. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

At the time the woman was reported missing, Pennel was between teams. He’d been released by the Bears on August 31; he signed with the Falcons on September 15.

For now, the report is that Pennel is a “person of interest,” not a suspect.