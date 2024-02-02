Report: Mike Zimmer is interested in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job

Mike Zimmer is interested in the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator vacancy, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Zimmer, 67, last coached in the NFL in 2021 in his final season as the Vikings’ head coach. He was in Minnesota from 2014-21, going 72-56-1 with three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship Game.

But Zimmer made his name with the Cowboys.

He joined the team in 1994 as assistant coach of the nickel defense under Barry Switzer, was promoted to defensive backs coach in 1995 and served in that role until the Cowboys promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2000.

In all, he coached under four head coaches in 13 years with the Cowboys.

He then was the defensive coordinator of the Falcons (2007) and the Bengals (2008-13).

The past two seasons, Zimmer has helped Deion Sanders, who Zimmer coached with the Cowboys.