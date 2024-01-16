Report: MRI confirms Tyler Higbee suffered torn ACL

Tyler Higbee’s injury was as serious as it looked when it occurred on Sunday night.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI has confirmed that the Rams tight end suffered a torn ACL during the playoff loss to the Lions.

Higbee was hit low by Detroit defensive back Kirby Joseph with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s wild-card matchup. That was Higbee’s one and only target during the game.

A Rams fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Higbee caught 47 passes for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 2023.

Higbee, 31, has recorded 353 receptions for 3,602 yards with 22 touchdowns in his career.

Having torn his ACL in mid-January, it may be tough for Higbee to be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season.