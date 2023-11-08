Report: Nakobe Dean has Lisfranc injury, is expected to go on IR

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean spent time on injured reserve with a foot injury earlier this season and it looks like another foot issue will send him back to the list.

NFL Media reports that Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury after hurting his foot in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Dean is still consulting with doctors about next steps, but he is expected to go on injured reserve.

Players can be designated for return from injured reserve twice each season, so Dean could return but those medical consultations will likely determine if that’s a possibily.

Dean missed four games after initially injuring his foot in the season opener before returning to play in the last four games. He started the last three of those contests and has 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a half-sack on the year.

Nicholas Morrow started in Dean’s place earlier this year and will likely move back into that role.