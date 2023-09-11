Report: Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with foot injury

The Eagles won’t have one of their linebackers for a bit.

Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Dean, a third-round pick in 2022, started Sunday’s victory over the Patriots. He played 61 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps before having to exit the contest. He was spotted in the locker room wearing a walking boot.

The Eagles may place Dean on injured reserve, which would mean he’s out for four games. But he is expected to return in plenty of time to play again this season.

Dean recorded seven tackles in Sunday’s game.