Report: Nate Herbig going to Steelers on a two-year deal
Published March 14, 2023 11:08 AM
Free agent offensive guard Nate Herbig has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4 million guaranteed from the Steelers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Herbig started 11 games at right guard for the Jets last season before spending Week 18 on injured reserve.
The Jets claimed him off waivers from the Eagles in May 2022.
He played three seasons in Philadelphia when Steelers assistant General Manager Andy Weidl was with the Eagles.
Herbig appeared in 33 games with the Eagles, starting 17.