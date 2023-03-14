 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Report: Nate Herbig going to Steelers on a two-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:08 AM
nbc_pft_omarkhanintv_230228
February 28, 2023 11:42 AM
Steelers GM Omar Khan joins PFT Live at the Scouting Combine to talk about his first year running the show in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett's rookie season and where the team needs to improve moving forward.

Free agent offensive guard Nate Herbig has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4 million guaranteed from the Steelers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Herbig started 11 games at right guard for the Jets last season before spending Week 18 on injured reserve.

The Jets claimed him off waivers from the Eagles in May 2022.

He played three seasons in Philadelphia when Steelers assistant General Manager Andy Weidl was with the Eagles.

Herbig appeared in 33 games with the Eagles, starting 17.