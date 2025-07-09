 Skip navigation
Report: NFL hires six new officials, promotes Alex Moore to referee

  
Published July 9, 2025 01:52 PM

The NFL has hired six new officials to replace the six officials who retired or not retained, Football Zebras reports.

Umpire Marcus Woods (ACC), down judge Andy Werner (Big 12), line judge Quentin Givens (Big 12), umpire Larry Smith (Big Ten), umpire Brandon Ellison (ACC) and back judge Courtney Brown (Mountain West) are the newest additions to the NFL officiating crews, per Football Zebras.

Alex Moore, who is entering his fourth NFL season, earned a promotion to referee, according to the website. He is the 10th new referee in the past eight seasons, replacing Tra Blake, who was re-assigned to umpire. Blake will serve on the crew of Shawn Smith.

Two veteran officials — umpire Paul King and back judge Greg Meyer — will serve as swing officials. They will move between crews during the season.

Field judge Rick Patterson and side judge Boris Cheek will officiate their 30th NFL season, becoming only the eighth and ninth officials to last at least that long. Cheek already owns the record for most NFL games officiated at 465, including the postseason.

The NFL has hired five new replay assistants from the college ranks, with Randy Roseberry (Big 12), Daniel Bouldrick (Sun Belt), Kris Raper (ACC), Brian Smith (Big Ten) and Marty Abezetian (Sun Belt) joining the league.

Football Zebras has a list of the officiating crews for next season.